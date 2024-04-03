Uber Eats partners with Waymo to have food delivered autonomously

PHOENIX — Uber is now partnering with Waymo to help deliver your food!

On Wednesday, the company announced customers who use the Uber Eats app to order food may be matched with an autonomous Waymo vehicle and have their meals delivered without a driver.

The service is available within the more than 225 square mile radius of the Phoenix metro.

Officials say the program will begin with select merchants in Chandler, Tempe and Mesa, including spots like Princess Pita, Filiberto's, and Bosa Donuts.

How does it work?

When customers place their order through Uber Eats, they will get an option that states “Autonomous vehicles may deliver your order.” Uber says customers can opt-out during checkout if they prefer delivery by a human courier.

After the order is placed, users will be notified if they match with a Waymo vehicle. Once the vehicle arrives users will receive instructions on how to collect their food.