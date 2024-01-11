Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: What to know about Waymo’s plan to drive on freeways

The driverless car company says freeway testing will start with company employees before opening to the public
Waymo’s driverless vehicles will soon be traveling on Phoenix freeways. The company said the plan is to eventually allow the driverless cars to use HOV lanes.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 19:52:50-05

Waymo is hoping their plan to bring driverless cars to freeways in Phoenix for testing can reduce ride times by as much as 50%. Waymo said their employees will take the first test rides before it opens to the public. The plan is to eventually allow the driverless cars to use HOV lanes, but testing will take place out of carpool lane hours.

Arizona State professor Aviral Shrivastava has been researching autonomous car safety for nearly a decade. He says the algorithm for freeways is actually easier than surface streets.

Shrivastava said it is impossible to eliminate all risk behind the wheel, but his algorithms are designed so the autonomous vehicle is never to blame for an accident.

“Autonomous car companies want their cars to drive like humans,” Shrivastava said. “There’s a risk in that because if you want to drive like humans do, you’ll drive faster than you should. Waymo is a bit more cautious.”

Shrivastava said Waymo has positioned itself well to make the “natural progression” to freeway driving.

You can watch the full story in the video player above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61