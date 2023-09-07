The Picklr announces six new indoor pickleball facilities in Arizona

PHOENIX — Pickleball has taken the country by storm and one indoor pickleball club is expanding with new locations in the Valley.

The Picklr, which has locations nationwide, announced a major expansion Thursday with 80 new facilities in nearly a dozen states.

Six locations are set to open in Arizona in the cities of Gilbert, Glendale, Mesa, and Phoenix.

Exact details of the addresses and opening dates have yet to be announced.

The Picklr offers lessons, leagues and tournaments, clinics, and more.

