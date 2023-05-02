Pickleball Backyard: new 24/7 indoor pickleball facility to open in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Get ready picklers, Pickleball Backyard is set to open this summer in the East Valley!

The new indoor pickleball facility that’ll debut in Gilbert is family-run and will feature six courts and will be open 24 hours.

Dallin Bifano The family-run business will open its first ‘Pickleball Backyard’ facility in Gilbert; the location is said to be more than 14,000 square feet big.

Here’s what Justin Turley, chief marketing officer of Pickleball Backyard, shared with ABC15 regarding the first Arizona Pickleball Backyard facility.

PICKLEBALL COURTS AVAILABLE 24/7

According to Turley, here’s how the location can be accessed by guests since it’ll be a 24/7 facility: “People can get on through the website, but it eventually goes through what’s called court reserve. They will have to reserve a court on court reserve and then being a 24/7 facility, we’re not always going to have an employee there and so how it works is you reserve the court and then you get either a text message or an email and it gives you a code and you can use that code to get in the door. And so, if people want to play at 2 in the morning, they can.”

FIRST LOCATION AND A FRANCHISE IN THE MAKING

The indoor facility is set to open this June in Gilbert.

“As long as construction stays on-track, we’re hoping that our soft-opening will be the week of June 12th and then we’re planning on having a grand-opening tournament about the middle of July,” said Turley.

Dallin Bifano The layout of the courts at Pickleball Backyard.

According to Turley, the team behind Pickleball Backyard sees a need for indoor pickleball facilities in Arizona with the possibility of rolling out more locations in the future.

“Our goal is to expand and have probably at least two facilities there in Gilbert… look at Mesa, Scottsdale,” shared Turley to ABC15. “Our goal is to eventually have ten facilities, not all in Arizona necessarily- but probably four or five in Arizona.”

According to Turley, they hope to make Pickleball Backyard into a franchise to “help other people all over the country open-up facilities" that are indoors of the sport.

IF YOU GO

