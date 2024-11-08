Suspect in custody after Phoenix double shooting, barricade situation that shut down I-10 in Marana

MARANA, AZ — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a double shooting in Phoenix that led to a pursuit and barricade situation south of the Valley early Friday morning.

Phoenix police were first called to investigate a shooting after two victims stopped their car for help near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road before 2 a.m. A man and woman had reportedly attempted to drive themselves to a hospital after being shot at another location.

The shooting is believed to have happened at a home near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Phoenix police officials say the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was said to be outstanding.

KNXV

A suspect vehicle was then seen heading southbound on I-10, and when troopers tried to make a traffic stop, the driver failed to comply and continued driving.

DPS initiated a pursuit of the vehicle and the suspect later stopped near Cortaro Road in Marana, outside Tucson. The suspect reportedly barricaded himself for an "extended period of time."

Both directions of I-10 were shut down, according to transportation officials, with the Marana Police Department asking people to avoid the area.

*CLOSURE*



I-10 is closed in both directions in Tucson near milepost 246.



The closure is due to a law enforcement situation.



For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 and the AZ511 app:

📱Apple: https://t.co/0mekn2WR9f

📱Android: https://t.co/UaWJeK4W3w pic.twitter.com/tXD8uqFdcb — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 8, 2024

The suspect has since been taken into custody, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said around 7:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.