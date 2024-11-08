Watch Now
Suspect in custody after Phoenix double shooting, barricade situation that shut down I-10 in Marana

Two shooting victims are expected to be OK
Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in an investigation that has shut down a portion of I-10 in Marana.
MARANA, AZ — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a double shooting in Phoenix that led to a pursuit and barricade situation south of the Valley early Friday morning.

Phoenix police were first called to investigate a shooting after two victims stopped their car for help near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road before 2 a.m. A man and woman had reportedly attempted to drive themselves to a hospital after being shot at another location.

The shooting is believed to have happened at a home near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Phoenix police officials say the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was said to be outstanding.

A suspect vehicle was then seen heading southbound on I-10, and when troopers tried to make a traffic stop, the driver failed to comply and continued driving.

DPS initiated a pursuit of the vehicle and the suspect later stopped near Cortaro Road in Marana, outside Tucson. The suspect reportedly barricaded himself for an "extended period of time."

Both directions of I-10 were shut down, according to transportation officials, with the Marana Police Department asking people to avoid the area.

The suspect has since been taken into custody, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said around 7:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

