South Phoenix families hold vigil, community meeting for victims of gun violence

Families searching for justice, from just a few weeks to many decades, came together in South Phoenix Wednesday night to combat violence in their neighborhoods.

People packed Broadway Missionary Baptist Church to create a dialogue between victims of violence, the Phoenix Police Department, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, community advocates and local pastors.

“Our blood is just the same as everybody else's. It's screaming up from the ground, and we need to have some of these cases closed,” Rev. Roland Pierce said.

Bruce Hamilton lost his little brother Walter "Salt" Morrison, who was just 16 years old at the time. For more than 30 years, he’s searched for answers in the case that’s gone cold.

“It hurts, you know,” Hamilton said. “Somebody come forward and just, you know, it been a lot of years. It's time for justice.”

Thomas Smith also attended the vigil. Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed his 72-year-old mother Joanne Smith while she sat on her front porch earlier this month.

Smith said the community vigil meant even more seeing the showing of support from local officials and law enforcement.

“Helps with the pain and the hurt. It shows that they are doing something,” Smith said.

Organizer Dana Burns said her mission is to be a voice for her South Phoenix community and open up conversations between the public and the justice system.

“It's important for us to work together as one, because divided, we get nothing accomplished, but together, we can do it all,” Burns said.