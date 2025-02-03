PD: 72-year-old woman killed in possible drive-by shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are asking the community for help after the deadly shooting of a 72-year-old woman in Phoenix Sunday evening.

Officers were first called to the area of 24th Street and Roeser Road, around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 72-year-old Joanne Smith at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Investigators say preliminary information suggests Smith was outside of the home when someone in a passing vehicle fired a weapon in the direction of her home, hitting her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish, and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.