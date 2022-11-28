Search for 80-year-old Roberta Braden called off after remains discovered near South Mountain

PHOENIX — A months-long search for 80-year-old Roberta Braden has been called off after her remains were found on South Mountain.

A Silver Alert was canceled by DPS Monday after her body was discovered.

On November 21, Phoenix police officers were alerted about possible human remains on South Mountain in a remote area.

The remains were located and recovered for further examination, police said.

The next day, detectives searched an additional area and located more human remains.

The remains were tested and on November 28, investigators confirmed the remains belonged to Braden.

Braden was first reported missing on May 1 and was last seen near 31st Way and East Caldwell Street, on the northeast side of South Mountain.

At the time, Braden's son Justin Powell told ABC15 she suffered from dementia, causing her to be easily confused or lost.

Powell said he thought she went to bed that Sunday night but discovered she wasn't in her room the next morning.

Phoenix police say there is no indication of foul play.