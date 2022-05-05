Police looking for Roberta Louise Braden, last seen near South Mountain

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen near South Mountain last weekend.

Roberta Louise Braden reportedly went missing on Sunday, May 1 near 31st Way and East Caldwell Street, on the northeast side of South Mountain.

She reportedly suffers from a medical condition that causes her to be easily confused or lost.

Braden is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Phoenix Police Department

Police say she was last seen wearing a possibly cheetah print or similar golf shirt, dark pants, and white golf shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or daniel.nonnemacher@phoenix.gov.

