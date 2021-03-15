Man found shot outside south Phoenix home, police ask public for information

Police are asking for the public's help getting more information after a man was found shot outside a south Phoenix home Monday.

According to Phoenix police, crews responded to a shooting call near 48th Street and Southern Avenue just after noon.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound outside a home, who was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officials are working to identify a suspect and are asking for anyone with information to contact Silent Witness at 480- WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.