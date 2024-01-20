Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsSouth Phoenix News

Actions

Loved ones remember 15-year-old shot and killed in south Phoenix

The 15-year-old and her bother were shot inside their home Sunday
Sizzling oil is stationed outside Lena Sipres' home on the corner of 7th Avenue and Broadway Road as she fries bread to raise money for her neighbor's funeral. The scent of simple ingredients wafts next door to her neighbor's curb now riddled with plastic-wrapped roses, red candles, and images of a happier time.
Screenshot 2024-01-19 at 4.34.11 PM.png
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 19:15:47-05

PHOENIX — Sizzling oil is stationed outside Lena Sipres' home on the corner of 7th Avenue and Broadway Road as she fries bread to raise money for her neighbor's funeral.

The scent of simple ingredients wafts next door to her neighbor's curb now riddled with plastic-wrapped roses, red candles, and images of a happier time.

Sipres said, “When I heard everything at the front of my house, I couldn't help but to break down myself."

Her neighbor, 15-year-old Daniela Espinosa, was shot and killed inside her home Sunday.

Espinosa's brother is also home from the hospital after being shot in the foot.

For fear of safety, Espinosa's stepmom didn't want to speak on camera but told ABC15 that the alleged shooter lived with them on and off for a year.

The teenager is now facing murder and aggravated assault charges.

Police say the alleged shooter was inside the home and was "manipulating" a gun before shots were fired at Espinosa and her brother.

Sipres is demanding solutions for the continued statewide teen violence.

"There has to be something to fix it because it's just it's getting crazy with everything today. It's all you see on the news really, is little kids getting hurt."

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the family.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61