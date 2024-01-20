Loved ones remember 15-year-old shot and killed in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Sizzling oil is stationed outside Lena Sipres' home on the corner of 7th Avenue and Broadway Road as she fries bread to raise money for her neighbor's funeral.

The scent of simple ingredients wafts next door to her neighbor's curb now riddled with plastic-wrapped roses, red candles, and images of a happier time.

Sipres said, “When I heard everything at the front of my house, I couldn't help but to break down myself."

Her neighbor, 15-year-old Daniela Espinosa, was shot and killed inside her home Sunday.

Espinosa's brother is also home from the hospital after being shot in the foot.

For fear of safety, Espinosa's stepmom didn't want to speak on camera but told ABC15 that the alleged shooter lived with them on and off for a year.

The teenager is now facing murder and aggravated assault charges.

Police say the alleged shooter was inside the home and was "manipulating" a gun before shots were fired at Espinosa and her brother.

Sipres is demanding solutions for the continued statewide teen violence.

"There has to be something to fix it because it's just it's getting crazy with everything today. It's all you see on the news really, is little kids getting hurt."

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the family.