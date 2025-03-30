Families commemorate loved ones lost to COVID-19 in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — It has been five years since COVID-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic. While many of us have moved on from that tumultuous time, many are still living with the impacts.

There are about seven million deaths worldwide associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. And on Saturday, some in the Valley commemorated their own loved ones with ribbons at the flourishing Spaces of Opportunity in south Phoenix.

“Now, we can say that they’re resting in peace. They’re not suffering,” said Claudia Valenzuela, a Phoenix resident.

Plants and trees have a way of reminding us about life: how splendid and how fleeting it can be.

For Valenzuela and her family, coming here is a way to remember what they have and to be thankful for the ones they lost.

“To lose both parents at the same time, it’s hard,” said Valenzuela.

Raul and Frances Tello passed away from COVID-19 in 2021. They were in their 70s and both had COPD.

Valenzuela recounted the last time she spoke with her mom.

“I told her I love her, I loved her… and I said listen to what the doctors say… we just want to get you better so you can go home. So she was fine, then she just.. next day she was gone,” said Valenzuela.

The love of her parents, now living on with them and along some of the trees through ribbons bearing their names.

Other families joined with them to honor their loved ones.

“The space itself shows that story that when we work together, we can be more resilient, even when things feel desolate,” said Aimee Esposito, the executive director of Trees Matter, which helped organize the event.

It is resiliency that inspired this mural – a tribute to those lost and those left behind.

And while she would do anything to have her parents back, Valenzuela says being a part of this means a lot.

“That there is something being done for people who were lost due to COVID, not just my parents, but tons of people,” said Valenzuela.