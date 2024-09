PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in north Phoenix overnight.

Officers were first called to a business parking lot near Cave Creek and Cactus roads around midnight where a woman was found with stab wounds.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a vehicle but has since been located and taken into custody.

What led up to the stabbing is under investigation.