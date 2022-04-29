VIDEO: Body camera video shows moments Nicholas Cowan shoots a Phoenix officer

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have released body camera video from the day Nicholas Cowan allegedly shot a Phoenix police officer on April 14 around 10:30 a.m.

*Warning: Graphic video of the shooting, shown in the player above, may not be appropriate for all audiences.*

Footage shows two police officers speaking with Cowan's then-girlfriend, who told police she was afraid Cowan was going to kill himself. She told the 911 operator and the two officers that she was afraid police would show up because she knew Cowan had a gun and she didn't think it would go well.

The woman told police she slept in her car after she and Cowan had an argument. She told police he said he hoped police would show up because "he wants to die and he's gonna shoot it out with you guys."

Police met the woman at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads. While they were talking, body camera footage shows a blue Toyota Prius pulling into the gas station parking lot. The woman told police the car was Cowan's. Police asked the driver of the car to exit the vehicle.

The driver rolled down the car window and began shooting at the police officers, striking one in the hip.

The blue Prius drove away from the parking lot, spurring a multi-day manhunt.

Cowan was arrested at an apartment complex near 66th Street and Osborn Road around 4:30 p.m. on April 17. He was hospitalized until Monday evening and was booked into jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, and misconduct involving weapons.

Police have also arrested Caroline Coster, Michael Hankins and Nicole Montalbano who allegedly helped Cowan evade police for three days.