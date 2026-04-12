Toddler seriously hurt after being pulled from pool at north Phoenix home Saturday

PHOENIX — A toddler is seriously hurt after being pulled from a pool Saturday evening at a home in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the home near Loop 101 and 19th Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning.

When first responders arrived, they learned the toddler had been taken to the hospital by family members.

They learned the child had been pulled from a pool at the home.

It's not clear how long the child was in the pool.

Police say the child is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.