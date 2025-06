PHOENIX — A one-year-old child is in extremely critical condition after being found unresponsive in a bathtub at a north Phoenix hotel.

Firefighters were called to the area near I-17 and Bell Road. First responders immediately began life-saving measures before taking the child to the hospital.

Family members at the scene say the child had been left alone in the tub for an unknown amount of time.

The Phoenix Police Department is now handling the investigation.