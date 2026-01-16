Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lost hikers airlifted off Piestewa Peak overnight, taken to hospitals

Crews were called to look for two lost hikers, including one who was injured, late Thursday night
PHOENIX — Phoenix rescue crews conducted an overnight emergency rescue of a pair of hikers at Piestewa Peak, including one who was reportedly injured.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were called to the mountain around 10:30 p.m. for two lost hikers. 

A man and woman were located about 300 yards off the trail, and one of the hikers had reportedly injured herself while slipping. 

A hoist operation was conducted with a helicopter, and both hikers were flown off the mountain. They were taken to hospitals for further evaluation, officials say. 

Here are some hiking safety tips from the City of Phoenix

  • Watch the weather
  • Dress appropriately
  • Bring water
  • Keep in contact
  • Team up
  • Be honest with yourself about your limits and hike responsibly
  • Stay on trails

Multiple other overnight mountain rescues have been recently conducted in and around the Valley, including one involving an injured hiker near Bumble Bee and another involving a man who was stuck overnight on Echo Canyon Trail, which was shut down at the time.

