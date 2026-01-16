Lost hikers airlifted off Piestewa Peak overnight, taken to hospitals

PHOENIX — Phoenix rescue crews conducted an overnight emergency rescue of a pair of hikers at Piestewa Peak, including one who was reportedly injured.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were called to the mountain around 10:30 p.m. for two lost hikers.
A man and woman were located about 300 yards off the trail, and one of the hikers had reportedly injured herself while slipping.
A hoist operation was conducted with a helicopter, and both hikers were flown off the mountain. They were taken to hospitals for further evaluation, officials say.
Here are some hiking safety tips from the City of Phoenix:
- Watch the weather
- Dress appropriately
- Bring water
- Keep in contact
- Team up
- Be honest with yourself about your limits and hike responsibly
- Stay on trails
Multiple other overnight mountain rescues have been recently conducted in and around the Valley, including one involving an injured hiker near Bumble Bee and another involving a man who was stuck overnight on Echo Canyon Trail, which was shut down at the time.