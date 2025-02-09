ComicX Phoenix location to close at the end of February

PHOENIX — ComicXUSA announced Saturday that the Desert Ridge location in Phoenix will be closing at the end of the month.

In a post on Instagram, the company announced that the doors will close on February 23rd.

"We can't thank you enough for your support, your laughter, and the countless memories we've created together," the company said in a post. "From family dinners to birthday celebrations, from casual visits to epic nights out — you've made ComicX a truly special place, and we are forever grateful."

The superhero-themed restaurant and bar soft-opened in December 2019 and opened in 2020.

"We invite you to join us for one last adventure, one last meal, one last toast, and one last chance to celebrate the memories we've created together. Let's make these final days legendary!"