2 wounded in north Phoenix shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in north Phoenix that wounded two people Sunday.

At around 8:15 a.m., Phoenix police were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for a reported shooting that left two people with gunshot wounds.

Officers, with the help of the Air Unit, located a vehicle that fled the area following the gunfire.

After a traffic stop, the vehicle’s occupants were detained for questioning.

The shooting victims were taken to the hospital, with one of them sustaining life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police did not release any further information on the incident.