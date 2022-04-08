Nearly half of Phoenix public pools at risk of not opening due to lifeguard shortage

PHOENIX — Nearly half of the public pools in Phoenix are at risk of not opening this summer as there are not enough lifeguards to safely run them.

The City of Phoenix is still in need of hundreds of lifeguards, but the exact number is unknown since jobs have recently been offered, or will soon be offered.

As of a few weeks ago, the city was in urgent need of 400 lifeguards.

In a city council subcommittee this week, officials with the Parks and Recreation Department went over the need for lifeguards to open all the pools.

One concern made was making sure that the decision on which pools open or close is equitable, “Phoenix is a large area, and so we have to ensure that we have services for all parts of our community and so location is definitely a major factor in how we choose the pools,” said Becky Kirk, aquatics director for the city.

The popularity of the pool and attendance from previous years also goes into the decision making.

The city says they have not made a decision yet on which pools are at risk of opening or closing, but they hope to have the plan soon.

Public pools in the city open Memorial Day weekend. Be sure to check with each location if they are open.