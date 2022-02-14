Phoenix needs more than 400 lifeguards to open pools this summer

PHOENIX — City of Phoenix officials said they are urgently hiring lifeguards for the 2022 pool season, and currently need hundreds of lifeguards to safely open the city’s public pools.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is struggling to hire summer lifeguards ahead of the 2022 pool season.

Currently, Phoenix needs to hire more than 400 lifeguards to safely open the city’s 29 public pools for this summer.

“If we cannot hire the number of lifeguards we need, we cannot open all 29 pools and that means less people will have access to a pool where they can cool off and less children will learn to swim. ” said Aquatics Director Becky Hulett. “Being a lifeguard is the best summer job. You’re taught valuable life skills and meet friends that will last a lifetime.”

StarGuard Training for certification is required to become a lifeguard with the City of Phoenix.

Certification classes begin Monday, Feb. 14, and are available through March 28. Applicants must be at least 15 years old.

To sign up for certification courses, click here.