Man shot and killed in Guadalupe, investigation underway

GUADALUPE, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Guadalupe.

Officials were called to a neighborhood near Priest Drive and Guadalupe around 8:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a man who had been shot. Officials say the victim, only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reportedly saw people running from the scene, and officials are investigating a home in the area that witnesses say may be connected.

No suspects are in custody, but there is an "investigative lead" that they are actively looking into on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO.

The scene is under active investigation with road closures in the area.

