Man arrested after deadly 2022 shooting of Valley father near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Phoenix in June 2022 has been arrested.

Phoenix police say Steven Deloach was arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting that happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road more than two years ago.

According to police documents, investigators believe Deloach was “lying in wait for the victim and brandishing a handgun then shooting it multiple times, striking (the victim)…”

The victim, who was later identified as 39-year-old Dominic Daughtrey, died at the scene.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect in the area, which were released by police in March 2023.

Before his death, Daughtrey had reportedly told his family that he believed he was in danger and was being stalked. He had reportedly told his sister about a physical altercation with a man named “Ras.”

Officials learned that Deloach had gone by the name “Ras” and had multiple contacts and warnings from police. Those incidents included a domestic assault in November 2023, a domestic violence arrest in January 2024, and other prior arrests involving armed robbery, DUI, hit-and-run, human trafficking, fraud, and more.

Deloach had reportedly told his girlfriend at some point that he had “killed someone in 2022” and “when watching television news of the incident,” he confirmed the victim.

Deloach denied knowing the victim or being involved in his death during an interview with police.

DNA evidence eventually reported results “strongly support(ing)” Deloach’s ties to the murder scene. He was arrested in Phoenix on Wednesday and continued to deny involvement.

He was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder.

According to a judge in his initial appearance in court, Deloach was on felony probation at the time of the shooting.

Daughtrey was described by his family as a dedicated parent.

Daughtrey's family spoke with ABC15 and said he was a devoted father, "everything he did, he did for his daughter," said Tatiana Coffman, Dominic's sister.

