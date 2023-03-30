Police searching for suspect in murder of 39-year-old Dominic Daughtrey

PHOENIX — Authorities have released images of a person believed to be connected to the murder case of Dominic Daughtrey

On the night of June 3, 2022, the 39-year-old was found dead inside his parked truck with an apparent gunshot wound at an apartment complex near Camelback Road and Grand Avenue.

Officials say it is still unclear what he was doing in the area because Daughtrey did not live there.

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, officials released images of a man believed to have information about the case.

The man can be seen walking out of an apartment located at 4646 North 39th Avenue, crossing over 39th Avenue, and continuing to walk down the street.

SILENT WITNESS

Daughtrey's family spoke with ABC15 and said he was a devoted father, "everything he did, he did for his daughter," said Tatiana Coffman, Dominic's sister.

Silent Witness is asking anyone who can help identify the individual that was seen the night of this horrific shooting to call 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO) or submit an anonymous tip online at Silentwitness.org with any information you may have.