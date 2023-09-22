Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

LIST: 12 Phoenix area patio, outdoor restaurant spots to enjoy for fall 2023

It's time to enjoy sub-100º temperatures with a nice patio meal!
The fun kicks off September 22, but before those gates open, here’s a full breakdown of some of the new foods you’ll get to try!
PATENT 139 BREWING CO./ OCOTILLO / QUEEN CREEK OLIVE MILL in Arizona
Posted at 4:05 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 19:38:37-04

PHOENIX — Fall is officially here and that means the Arizona State Fair is here, spooky season is creeping up on us and we’ll have cooler weather to enjoy while outside!

Here’s our roundup of eateries around the Valley to check out this fall.

WINDSOR

  • Location: 5223 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix
  • Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday [11a.m. – 11 p.m.], Friday [11 a.m. – 12 a.m.], and Saturday [9 a.m. – 12 a.m.].

EL CHORRO

  • Location: 5550 East Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley
  • Hours of operation: Brunch on Sunday is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Wednesday through Sunday starts at 5 p.m.

OCOTILLO

  • Location: 3243 N 3rd St. in Phoenix
  • Hours to keep in mind:
    • Dinner Monday – Thursday from 4 p.m. -9 p.m.
    • Dinner Friday & Saturday from 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
    • Brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

CIBO PIZZERIA

  • Location: 603 N. 5th Ave in Phoenix
  • Hours of operation: Tuesday- Thursday [11 a.m.- 9 p.m.], Friday [11 a.m.- 10 p.m.], Saturday [ 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.], Sunday [ 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.], and they’re closed on Mondays.

O.H.S.O. BREWERY’S 'THE PARK'

  • Location: 335 N. Gilbert Road in Downtown Gilbert
  • Current hours of operation[may change]: Monday-Thursday [5 p.m.-10 p.m.], Friday [5 p.m.- 12 a.m.], Saturday [9 a.m.-12 a.m.] and Sunday [9 a.m.-10 p.m.].

THE MONTAUK

  • Location: 4360 N Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale
  • Hours of operation: Monday – Tuesday [10 a.m. – 10 p.m.], Wednesday – Thursday [10 a.m. – 11 p.m.], Friday [10 a.m. – 12 a.m.], Saturday [9 a.m. – 12 a.m.] and Sunday [ 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.]

PATENT 139 BREWING CO.

  • Location: 1949 W Ray Rd, suite 11 in Chandler, AZ 85224
  • Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday [4 p.m.- 10 p.m.], Friday – Saturday [11 a.m.- 10 p.m.] and Sunday [11 a.m. – 9 p.m.].

LON'S AT THE HERMOSA
Now through October 2, you can enjoy a special six-course tasting menu for $115 per person.

  • Location: 5532 North Palo Cristi Road in Paradise Valley

Hours to keep in mind:

  • Breakfast: 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. [Daily].
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. [Monday-Friday].
  • Dinner: 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. [Nightly]
  • Brunch: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. [Saturday-Sunday].

QUEEN CREEK OLIVE MILL

  • Location: 25062 South Meridian Road in Queen Creek
  • Hours of operation: Sunday – Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Thursday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

VALLE LUNA
Location: 1949 W. Ray Road
Hours of operation: Saturday- Wednesday [11 a.m. – 10 p.m.], Thursday [11 a.m. – 9 p.m.], and Friday [11 a.m. – 11 p.m.].

DIFFERENT POINTE OF VIEW

  • Reservations are highly suggested for this restaurant; call 1-800-947-9784.
  • Location: 11111 North 7th Street in Phoenix
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKDOqvcH5pc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

CHELSEA’S KITCHEN

  • Location: 5040 N 40th St in Phoenix
  • Hours of operation: Monday – Friday [11 a.m. – 10 p.m.], Saturday [10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.] and Sunday [9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.]

Know of a cool spot to drink or eat outside in the Valley? Send me an email.

More Things to Do stories:
Inside Daiso.

Things To Do

Daiso expansion: Popular Japanese discount store is coming to Glendale

Nicole Gutierrez
5:19 PM, Sep 21, 2023
Rockin’ Taco Street Fest

Things To Do

What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | September 22-24

Zack Perry
12:24 PM, Sep 21, 2023
Organ Stop Pizza.png

Things To Do

See the world's largest Wurlitzer theater pipe organ at Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa

Zack Perry
6:37 AM, Sep 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!