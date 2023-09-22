LIST: 12 Phoenix area patio, outdoor restaurant spots to enjoy for fall 2023

PHOENIX — Fall is officially here and that means the Arizona State Fair is here, spooky season is creeping up on us and we’ll have cooler weather to enjoy while outside!

Here’s our roundup of eateries around the Valley to check out this fall.

WINDSOR



Location: 5223 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix

Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday [11a.m. – 11 p.m.], Friday [11 a.m. – 12 a.m.], and Saturday [9 a.m. – 12 a.m.].



EL CHORRO



Location: 5550 East Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley

Hours of operation: Brunch on Sunday is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Wednesday through Sunday starts at 5 p.m.

OCOTILLO



Location: 3243 N 3 rd St. in Phoenix

St. in Phoenix Hours to keep in mind:

Dinner Monday – Thursday from 4 p.m. -9 p.m. Dinner Friday & Saturday from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.





CIBO PIZZERIA



Location: 603 N. 5th Ave in Phoenix

Hours of operation: Tuesday- Thursday [11 a.m.- 9 p.m.], Friday [11 a.m.- 10 p.m.], Saturday [ 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.], Sunday [ 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.], and they’re closed on Mondays.

O.H.S.O. BREWERY’S 'THE PARK'



Location: 335 N. Gilbert Road in Downtown Gilbert

Current hours of operation[may change]: Monday-Thursday [5 p.m.-10 p.m.], Friday [5 p.m.- 12 a.m.], Saturday [9 a.m.-12 a.m.] and Sunday [9 a.m.-10 p.m.].

THE MONTAUK



Location: 4360 N Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale

Hours of operation: Monday – Tuesday [10 a.m. – 10 p.m.], Wednesday – Thursday [10 a.m. – 11 p.m.], Friday [10 a.m. – 12 a.m.], Saturday [9 a.m. – 12 a.m.] and Sunday [ 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.]

PATENT 139 BREWING CO.



Location: 1949 W Ray Rd, suite 11 in Chandler, AZ 85224

Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday [4 p.m.- 10 p.m.], Friday – Saturday [11 a.m.- 10 p.m.] and Sunday [11 a.m. – 9 p.m.].

LON'S AT THE HERMOSA

Now through October 2, you can enjoy a special six-course tasting menu for $115 per person.



Location: 5532 North Palo Cristi Road in Paradise Valley

Hours to keep in mind:

Breakfast: 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. [Daily].

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. [Monday-Friday].

Dinner: 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. [Nightly]

Brunch: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. [Saturday-Sunday].

QUEEN CREEK OLIVE MILL



Location: 25062 South Meridian Road in Queen Creek

Hours of operation: Sunday – Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Thursday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

VALLE LUNA

Location: 1949 W. Ray Road

Hours of operation: Saturday- Wednesday [11 a.m. – 10 p.m.], Thursday [11 a.m. – 9 p.m.], and Friday [11 a.m. – 11 p.m.].

DIFFERENT POINTE OF VIEW



Reservations are highly suggested for this restaurant; call 1-800-947-9784.

Location: 11111 North 7th Street in Phoenix

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKDOqvcH5pc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

CHELSEA’S KITCHEN



Location: 5040 N 40th St in Phoenix

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday [11 a.m. – 10 p.m.], Saturday [10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.] and Sunday [9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.]

Know of a cool spot to drink or eat outside in the Valley? Send me an email.