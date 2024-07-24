Woman dead after shooting, crash near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting and crash that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road around 12:30 a.m.

During the investigation, officers learned that a woman was being shot at by someone in another vehicle while driving down the road. During the shooting, the victim was seen driving off the roadway and into a large cement irrigation box.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman dead in her wrecked vehicle.

It’s unclear whether the woman died during the crash or from the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released. Stay with ABC15 for updates.