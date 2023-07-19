Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Will it melt? Watch live as food items sit in Phoenix, Arizona heat

Gummy bears, cheese and more attempt to withstand excessive heat
PXL_20230719_215747500.MP.jpg
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 19:30:35-04

PHOENIX — How long do you think gummy bears and popsicles take to melt in the extreme Valley heat? ABC15's Jordan Bontke is testing them in the extreme heat.

As of 3 p.m., Phoenix has reached 119º, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

The full lineup of Wednesday's melting foods include:

  • Bubble gum
  • Butter
  • Cheese cubes
  • Chewable taffy candy
  • Chocolate bar
  • Gummy bears
  • Marshmallows
  • Popsicle
  • Red licorice

Watch as these objects melt in the player above.

The Valley's streak of excessive heat is dangerous to those across the community. A new report released Wednesday shows 18 heat-related deaths have occurred in Maricopa County.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Phoenix breaks record for most 110º days in a row with more coming!

Looking for a break from the extreme heat? Several Valley locations haveset up heat relief stations.

Which do you think will melt the fastest? Take our ABC15 poll here!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!