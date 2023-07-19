Will it melt? Watch live as food items sit in Phoenix, Arizona heat

PHOENIX — How long do you think gummy bears and popsicles take to melt in the extreme Valley heat? ABC15's Jordan Bontke is testing them in the extreme heat.

As of 3 p.m., Phoenix has reached 119º, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

The full lineup of Wednesday's melting foods include:



Bubble gum

Butter

Cheese cubes

Chewable taffy candy

Chocolate bar

Gummy bears

Marshmallows

Popsicle

Red licorice

The Valley's streak of excessive heat is dangerous to those across the community. A new report released Wednesday shows 18 heat-related deaths have occurred in Maricopa County.

Looking for a break from the extreme heat? Several Valley locations haveset up heat relief stations.

