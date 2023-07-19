Will it melt? Watch live as food items sit in Phoenix, Arizona heat

PHOENIX — How long do you think gummy bears and popsicles take to melt in the extreme Valley heat? ABC15's Jordan Bontke is testing them in the extreme heat.
As of 3 p.m., Phoenix has reached 119º, making it the hottest day of the year so far.
The full lineup of Wednesday's melting foods include:
- Bubble gum
- Butter
- Cheese cubes
- Chewable taffy candy
- Chocolate bar
- Gummy bears
- Marshmallows
- Popsicle
- Red licorice
Watch as these objects melt in the player above.
The Valley's streak of excessive heat is dangerous to those across the community. A new report released Wednesday shows 18 heat-related deaths have occurred in Maricopa County.
WHAT TO EXPECT: Phoenix breaks record for most 110º days in a row with more coming!
Looking for a break from the extreme heat? Several Valley locations haveset up heat relief stations.
Which do you think will melt the fastest? Take our ABC15 poll here!