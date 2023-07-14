WHAT TO EXPECT: Historic heatwave continues through this weekend

PHOENIX — We're amid a historic heat wave that will bring even more record-setting heat through the weekend and much of next week.

Most of Arizona is under Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories through Tuesday as we head into what could be the peak of this historic heat wave.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

With this heatwave, our heat risk in the Valley will be in the 'very high' category this weekend, which means the heat risk is extreme for everyone.

Here are some heat tips to keep you and your family safe during the heatwave.



Stay Hydrated – drink four cups per hour if active

Limit your time outside between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Check on the elderly, kids, and pets

Watch for signs of Heat Exhaustion (feeling faint or dizzy, nausea or vomiting, paid or weak pulse, and muscle cramps. excessive sweating, cool pale clammy skin). Get inside to a cooler space and drink water.

And for signs of Heat Stroke (headache, now sweating, body temperature above 103, nausea or vomiting, rapid pulse, loss of consciousness, red hot dry skin), call 911.

Phoenix has hit 110 degrees or more for the past two weeks in a row and we have a least another week of these incredibly hot temperatures to get through. The record for the most days in a row with highs at 110 degrees or more is 18 set in June of 1974.

Phoenix could also set a record for the most days in a row with lows in the 90s. The record for the most consecutive lows in the 90s is 7 days set in July 2020, August 2020, and August 2012.