What we know about plans for a new 'West Terminal' at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Mayor Kate Gallego outlined her vision for the City of Phoenix at her State of the City address Tuesday.

One of the big talking points was plans for a new terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and ABC15 worked to learn more about what would be a major project for the city.

"I'm proud to share that next month the City Council and I will get to work on a cutting-edge terminal at Sky Harbor's west end," said Mayor Gallego.

This would be Sky Harbor's first new terminal since Terminal 4 opened in 1990. The city's Aviation Department pointed ABC15 to a 20-year plan created in 2019. The plan is hundreds of pages and shows the preferred plan would include the addition of what's called "West Terminal."

The project in this plan is listed as long-term and potentially would take years to complete.

"It will be beautiful with net zero greenhouse gas emissions and equipped with a new customs facility that will help us welcome even more people from all over the world," said Mayor Gallego.

The Mayor said Tuesday that, through the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the airport should receive more than $250 million for upgrades.

ABC15 was told there would be more information on the possible terminal presented at a meeting on May 7.

A spokesperson for the city's aviation department confirmed the area in mind for the "West Terminal" would be near where Terminal 2 once stood. That terminal closed in early 2020 and was later demolished.

After the State of the City, ABC15 reached out to all Phoenix City Council Members for comment.

Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington, whose district she represents includes the airport, shared the following statement.

"I'm excited to see the continued investment into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as we plan for our City's future growth."

"Sky Harbor continues to be a significant economic engine for the city and the state, and the expansion of the airport will strengthen its role in boosting our local economy, creating jobs, and serving as a gateway to the world. I look forward to the council discussion on this project in May."