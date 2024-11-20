Violent crime trends in Phoenix, according to recent data

PHOENIX — According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, overall violent crime is down across the country, with Phoenix’s numbers showing mixed trends.

Preliminary data reports show that homicides, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults decreased from 2023 to 2024 nationwide.

However, Phoenix’s data shows only homicides and rapes decreased from 2023 to 2024. The numbers show an increase in aggravated assaults and robberies.

Note: These are not the final report numbers, as the year is not over and the data is only reflective of January through September 2024.

See the full preliminary data report here.