Student found with gun on Phoenix elementary school bus, police investigating

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a gun was found on a Phoenix school bus Monday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred on a school bus for Madison Rose Lane Elementary School, which is located near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road.

The bus driver reportedly pulled over after learning that a student on the bus had a weapon. The driver then took the weapon and called school officials before heading to the school’s campus, according to a message to families.

Administrators turned over the weapon to Phoenix police, who are now looking into the incident.

Phoenix police say "specifics about what led up to the incident remain part of the ongoing investigation," and that parents are cooperating with the investigation.

ABC15 has not received additional information about the student or whether the student was taken into custody or facing any charges.

ABC15 has been reporting on school safety issues at length and attended a school safety summit on Monday, as well as another school safety summit last month.

Educators went through different training seminars, listened to guest speakers, and talked about different technological advances and initiatives that could add another security level in the continued effort to provide a safe school environment.

Guns on campus

In August 2019, Phoenix police responded to Madison Rose Lane Elementary School, the same school as Monday's incident, after a 9-year-old “accidentally” took her parent's backpack containing a handgun to school. That incident was determined to be an accident and police said “there was no crime” at the time.

In a similar incident last year, police were called to a school after a gun was found in a preschooler’s backpack. Officials say the child’s parent mistakenly placed the weapon in the backpack and contacted the school to self-report the incident after realizing what happened.

Buckeye police were also recently called to investigate a weapon found on campus at Youngker High School.

