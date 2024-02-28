Student with gun found on school campus in Buckeye, PD investigating

BUCKEYE, AZ — The Buckeye Police Department is investigating after a high school student was found with a gun on campus.

Just before noon Wednesday, Buckeye PD was alerted by a school resource officer at Youngker High School that a student had brought a gun to school.

Youngker High School is located near Broadway and Watson roads.

Authorities say the SRO located the student and secured the weapon.

Officers arrived at the school and spoke with the student and staff.

There is no threat to anyone at this time and no injuries are reported, according to Buckeye PD.

No other details have been released.