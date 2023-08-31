Watch Now
Parent mistakenly put gun in preschooler's backpack, Kyrene de la Estrella school says

Incident occurred at the school on Monday afternoon
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 13:40:51-04

School officials and police are investigating after a gun was found in a young student’s backpack at Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary School earlier this week.

According to a letter to families on Tuesday, a weapon was found in a preschooler’s backpack Monday afternoon at the school near Loop 202 South Mountain and 24th Street.

The weapon was located by school staff shortly after the student arrived at the school and it was secured.

Officials say there was no suspected threat to the school campus and because the weapon was located and secured so quickly, the school was not locked down.

Officials say the child’s parent mistakenly placed the weapon in the backpack and contacted the school to self-report the incident after realizing what happened.

The family is reportedly cooperating with police. Phoenix Police Department told ABC15 that detectives will determine if charges against the parent will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

School officials say they are also reviewing their response to the incident at the school and improve safety protocols as necessary.

