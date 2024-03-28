School pickup line causes traffic problems in east Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Valley man says a nearby school is causing traffic problems near 32nd Street and Cactus Road.

"It's just a traffic mess really," said John May, a Phoenix resident.

May told ABC15 that a school pickup line is to blame for long lines blocking traffic.

"We can't do anything," he said. "We can't do any of our shopping...you can't get in to buy gas at the Circle K."

On Wednesday, ABC15 watched cars lining up to pick their children up from BASIS Primary on 32nd Street.

The line, at times, would stretch to the intersection of 32nd Street and Cactus Road and block entrances to nearby businesses.

ABC15 reached out to the school to see what steps, if any, they took to make sure traffic moved smoothly.

A spokesperson sent the following statement:

"At BASIS Phoenix Primary, like all 39 BASIS Charter Schools, we prioritize the safety of our students, their families, and the surrounding community during dropoff and pickup times. We collaborate closely with city officials and law enforcement to implement efficient traffic management strategies, ensuring minimal disruption while prioritizing safety for all involved."

May told ABC15 that he hopes the school will reevaluate its plan.