Renovations completed on Keys to Change homeless services campus in Phoenix

Keys to Change's Key Campus in Phoenix underwent major renovations and is now ready to reopen.

The homeless services campus near 12th Avenue and Madison Street was made with accessibility, heat relief, and program sustainability in mind.

Renovations include an updated outdoor plaza that spans multiple acres and features new paths to promote accessibility, and desert landscaping to provide shade and reduce operating costs. The city of Phoenix donated a first-of-its-kind cooling tower on campus.

Last month, ABC15 reported that the facility was in need of more than $100,000 in repairs to its HVAC system.

Additionally, Keys to Change says its Overflow Shelter will be “ramping down due to the end of funding on May 31.”