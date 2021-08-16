Phoenix Union mask mandate not illegal, will be once Ducey order goes into effect

PHOENIX — In a court ruling Monday, the mask mandate at the Phoenix Union High School District is not illegal, but will be once a new law goes into effect.

Judge Randall Warner declined to immediately put the brakes on the Phoenix Union High School’s mask requirement, but is still allowing teacher Douglas Hester to continue pressing his challenge of the district’s policy.

Warner said the new law doesn’t take effect until Sept. 29. At least 11 districts accounting for 140,000 students and more than 200 schools have defied the law by imposing their own mask rules.

A new report from UArizona's Joe Gerald states that Arizona could see 300+ coronavirus deaths a week by the end of month.

The case has not been dismissed by the court and can be amended in the next 45 days.

Previously, Governor Ducey has stated that mask mandates at schools are "toothless, unenforceable, and will not hold up in court."

