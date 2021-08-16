UA expert: Arizona could see 300+ coronavirus deaths a week by end of month

TUCSON, AZ — A University of Arizona researcher says COVID-19 conditions around the state could be more devastating by the end of the month.

“No matter how I squeeze the lemon, this week's coronavirus update is sour,” Joe Gerald, MD, PhD, a researcher at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona, said in a message.

According to the report dated Friday, Aug. 13, transmission of coronavirus is increasing among all age groups, but rates are three times higher among the 15-24 group than in the 65+ age group.

Joe K. Gerald, MD, PhD

Case numbers could exceed those seen in summer 2020 and could approach numbers seen in winter 2021, according to the report.

The increase follows Gerald's update from earlier this month stating that "Arizona is now experiencing high levels of transmission that will be sustained for 'weeks to come.'"

“Unless we immediately change course, the state is going to experience another overwhelming surge in the coming weeks,” Gerald said, noting that the state could see 300 or more deaths a week in as soon as a few weeks from now.

Gerald also supports mask mandates in schools and throughout the community but says masking alone is not enough.

“While mask mandates are necessary, they will not be sufficient to slow transmission without other layered protections throughout the community.”

Data from the CDC shows 56% of Arizonans are fully vaccinated and an additional 10% have received a single dose.

Read the full update here.