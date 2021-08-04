LIST: Valley school districts with mask mandates

PHOENIX — Despite Arizona lawmakers passing a law prohibiting mask or vaccine mandates in schools, several districts have recently decided to put or keep mask mandates in place.

Phoenix Union High School District - On Friday, July 30, Arizona's largest high school district became the first to announce any sort of mask requirement. In a video announcement, District Superintendent Chad Gestson said, ""Phoenix Union will begin the school year on August 2 enforcing our existing Board-adopted mask requirement of universal indoor masking only, regardless of vaccination status."

Phoenix Elementary School District- The Phoenix Elementary School District Governing Board held an emergency Board meeting on Monday, August 2, and voted to amend the health and safety protocols to enact a face-covering mandate with a limited opt-out provision. Effective August 3, 2021, all children, staff, and visitors are required to wear face coverings while at school, on school buses, and at all District facilities.

Osborn School District- On August 3, the Osborn Elementary School District governing board voted to uphold the mask mandate within Osborn schools, requiring facial coverings of all individuals when indoors, in group settings. The board also requested the superintendent work with district counsel to develop an opt-out option for parents.

Roosevelt School District- Following their August 3 Governing Board Meeting, Roosevelt School District is requiring all students, staff, and visitors to wear a face mask per CDC guidelines, saying it allows the district "to follow guidance from state and federal health agencies to ensure that we continue to make decisions to protect the health and safety our students, staff, families, and community."

Tucson Unified School District- During an emergency board meeting on August 4, the TUSD governing board passed a measure requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks at all of its school sites when the school year begins on Thursday, August 5.