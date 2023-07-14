Phoenix programs to keep people cool are hit or miss during extreme heat temperatures

PHOENIX — Extreme heat in the City of Phoenix is reaching historic levels and leaders are trying to get the word out about several programs to help people stay cool.

The City of Phoenix has “We’re Cool” outreach teams that try to reach the most heat-vulnerable groups out on the streets by providing water, cooling towels, hats, and other mitigation resources in the heat.

The "We’re Cool" program operates on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at different locations with volunteers stationed at trailheads to give out water bottles, cooling towels, and to educate hikers about heat safety.

ABC15 asked David Hondula, director of the city’s Heat Response and Mitigation if the select days are enough:

“Clearly it’s not enough based on what we see in the records, heat-associated deaths rose last year, heat-associated illnesses rose last year,” he said.

RELATED: Maricopa County reports a dozen heat-associated deaths so far this summer

Hondula said the goal of the program is not to just deliver cold water, hats, and cooling towels, but to also connect people to community cooling relief centers in the city.

ABC15 watched volunteer teams near City Hall on Thursday give out dozens of bottles of water, hats, and water jugs to those who are experiencing homelessness.

Peter Gonzales walked up in socks to the tent set up by the city, asking if they had any shoes.

107 DEGREES BEFORE NOON: I just watched this man in only socks ask if the @CityofPhoenixAZ has shoes 👞 as this pavement has to be at least 110-120 degrees right now. @abc15



He was able to get a pair immediately.



These temperatures are dangerous right now. pic.twitter.com/OIDHCBlzud — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 13, 2023

On days where temperatures reach 110 degrees before lunch, pavement temperatures can skyrocket to 150 degrees.

Volunteers tell ABC15 that they had two pairs of shoes with them that day — and there is a real need for making sure that shoes are available for those out on the streets.

RELATED: Heat relief stations open around the Valley for summer 2023

The city has another cool program, but it is not seeing as much success. The ‘Cool Callers’ program is designed to call and check in on people who opt into the program on hot days, especially excessive heat days.

The volunteers ask those who are signed up if they have any heat-related emergency needs, including if air conditioning units are on and running.

However, a city spokesperson tells ABC15 that they only have two people signed up for the Cool Callers program so far in 2023.

ABC15 asked Hondula if the city will continue with the program:

“Until we hear a logical argument that this cannot be an effective program, we are going to try to make it happen,” he said.

Hondula adds that they have obvious work to do on marketing the program. The City of Phoenix has tried to reach out to people who could benefit from the program by sending information through city water bills this year.

“We certainly welcome advice from any viewers with suggestions,” Hondula added.

The city added by email that their first programming priority has been the outreach efforts for those experiencing homelessness through the “We’re Cool” efforts.

“There is ample volunteer and staff capacity to support more participants in the program to help ensure folks are safe and cool at home and aware of resources and services related to indoor heat,” an email to ABC15 stated.

Last year, the program had roughly 10 people receive phone calls from three to four volunteers:

“As a result of the Cool Callers program, there were several positive outcomes where we were able to assist residents with energy assistance and provide information about the City's cooling ordinance,” the city added in a statement.

Here’s how those who are interested can volunteer their time:

COOL CALLERS PROGRAM:

According to the City of Phoenix’s volunteer website, this is what they are looking for.

Responsibilities:

· Make telephone calls to residents who have signed up to participate in the program

· Assess residents'' ability to keep cool at home or in their neighborhood

· Offer advice and information about preventing and recognizing heat-related illness

· Help connect residents to other City and regional services

Commitment:

· The program will run for 24 weeks

· Volunteers are asked to commit to two 2-hour shifts per week

· Volunteers are asked to provide extra support during Excessive Heat Warning periods if possible

· The total commitment is 100 service hours, including training

WE’RE COOL VOLUNTEER TEAMS

The “We’re Cool” volunteers are asked to commit to one shift per month as the program runs for 24 weeks.

The “We’re Cool” volunteers that go out into the streets will take rotations as they typically walk by foot, sometimes during the hottest parts of the day.

Qualifications:

· At least 18 years old

· Excellent communication skills

· Successful completion of pre-service training

· Ability to work well with a diverse group of volunteers

· Ability to work outside in the heat for extended periods

· Potential volunteers who may not feel comfortable working in the heat for extended periods of time are encouraged to contact Volunteer PHX Office for other opportunities to help prevent heat illness

Minimum age: 18