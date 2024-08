PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were involved in a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near 25th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Officials told ABC15 that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and that no one else was believed to be involved or outstanding.

No officers were injured.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

