Arizona Attorney General taking action against bridal shop Pearl Bridal

PHOENIX - The Arizona Attorney General is taking a Valley bridal shop to the courtroom.

Mark Brnovich announced on Friday that his office has filed a civil lawsuit against Pearl Bridal in Phoenix.

ABC15 covered the story back in May when the bridal shop suddenly closed without warning and left countless brides without their dresses before their weddings.

"Your wedding day should be one of the best days of your life, but instead this company left hundreds of brides scrambling during a very stressful time," Brnovich said in a press release.

The civil lawsuit alleges that the shop owners, Erica and Tyson Miltenberger, used "false advertising and deceptive practices to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments for wedding dress, and then abruptly shut down the business and disappeared, leaving over $275,000 in order unfilled."

The suit also claims that the owners lied about giving brides custom dresses, only to have them be mass-produced in China.

Pearl Bridal's website is still up, but they only detail their reasoning for filing for bankruptcy back in May. They make no reference to the newly filed lawsuit against them.

The State says they are seeking "restitution, civil penalties, and injunctive relief to stop the Miltenbergers from harming Arizona consumers in the future," the office said in a press release.