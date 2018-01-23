Mother wants to be able to forgive son's killer

Anthia tells ABC15 she was in disbelief that her 29-year-old son was gunned down by an accused serial killer, but now, for her, it is about forgiveness.
"Someone intentionally took his life. That's something that I had to search myself deeply in order to forgive," she says.
Anyone looking to help Beckford's family with memorial costs can make a donation at their GoFundMe page. Remaining contributions will be used to help start a scholarship in LaTorrie's name, aimed at helping victims of gun violence with education costs.