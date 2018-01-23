Mother wants to be able to forgive son's killer

PHOENIX - The families of nine people killed in a string of December murders have been left wondering why someone would take their loved one away, including Anthia Wint.

Anthia's son LaTorrie Beckford was shot and killed at an apartment complex near 55th Avenue and Camelback on December 13.

Cleophus Cooksey has been arrested in connection with Beckford's death, and eight others over a three-week span last month.

Anthia tells ABC15 she was in disbelief that her 29-year-old son was gunned down by an accused serial killer, but now, for her, it is about forgiveness.

"Someone intentionally took his life. That's something that I had to search myself deeply in order to forgive," she says.

Anyone looking to help Beckford's family with memorial costs can make a donation at their GoFundMe page. Remaining contributions will be used to help start a scholarship in LaTorrie's name, aimed at helping victims of gun violence with education costs.