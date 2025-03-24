Man in extremely critical condition after medical emergency on Camelback Mountain Monday

PHOENIX — A man is in extremely critical condition after suffering a medical emergency while hiking Camelback Mountain Monday morning.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, Phoenix and Tempe rescue crews were called to Echo Canyon around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a hiker suffering a medical emergency.

The man was unconscious and not breathing when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters began resuscitation efforts and the man was airlifted off the mountain. He was then taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Firefighters have not released the age or identity of the man.