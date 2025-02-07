Man in 'extremely critical condition' after house fire Friday morning in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man has been taken to the hospital with burn injuries after a house fire broke out in Phoenix Friday morning.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area near 54th Street and Camelback Road for the reported fire.

Watch live video from the scene in the video player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Crews arrived and found flames coming from the home.

A man was pulled from the home with burn injuries. Fire officials say he was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition."

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.