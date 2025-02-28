Watch Now
Man in 'extremely critical condition' after being rescued from Piestewa Peak Friday

Phoenix fire officials say the man likely suffered a medical emergency
PHOENIX — A man is in "extremely critical condition" after he was rescued off Piestewa Peak Friday morning.

Phoenix Fire crews were called to the mountain around 11 a.m. for a hiker suffering from a "medical emergency."

When firefighters arrived, they found a man in his 50s about 1/4 of a mile up the mountain.

He was unconscious and not breathing when first responders reached him and bystanders were in the process of performing CPR.

The man was carried off the mountain using a "big wheel" operation and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

