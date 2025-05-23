Man convicted in 2023 beating death of Jake Kelly sentenced to prison

PHOENIX — A man accused of killing Jake Kelly in 2023 has been sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday.

Angel Mullooly was one of three people arrested in the Phoenix man's beating death in August 2023.

Mullooly pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a change of plea last month after he was originally facing trial for second-degree murder.

A judge sentenced him to eight years in prison, but he will get credit for the time he has already served.

He was facing seven to 12 years in prison.

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in beating death of Phoenix man

Kelly, 49, was found with "blunt force trauma" in his own driveway in August 2023 near Bell and Cave Creek roads. He died days later from his injuries.

Kelly’s roommates, Shannon and Cory Young, were also arrested in this case. However, they were not charged with his death. They were charged with hindering prosecution.

Court documents revealed that the Youngs allegedly carried Kelly from the driveway of their home inside to a bathtub, before leaving him on a couch without medical care for nearly 18 hours.

Young was sentenced earlier this year to three and a half years in prison with 184 days of credit for pre-sentencing time served. He pleaded guilty in November 2024 for hindering prosecution.