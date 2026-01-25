Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Large groups gather at Phoenix ICE field office to protest latest Minneapolis shooting

ABC15 crews saw more than 200 people gathered as of 7 p.m.
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
downtown phoenix protest
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A large group of people gathered in downtown Phoenix at the ICE Phoenix Field Office near Central Avenue and McDowell Road on Saturday evening.

Protests have ramped up across the nation following a second shooting in Minneapolis, where a federal agent fatally shot a 37-year-old man.

ABC15 recently sat down with the Phoenix Police Department to address the community's concerns about the presence of outside federal agencies, such as ICE.

ABC15 crews saw more than 200 people gathered as of 7 p.m.

Phoenix police officers have blocked off Central Avenue at this time.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen