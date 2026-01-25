Large groups gather at Phoenix ICE field office to protest latest Minneapolis shooting

PHOENIX — A large group of people gathered in downtown Phoenix at the ICE Phoenix Field Office near Central Avenue and McDowell Road on Saturday evening.

Protests have ramped up across the nation following a second shooting in Minneapolis, where a federal agent fatally shot a 37-year-old man.

ABC15 recently sat down with the Phoenix Police Department to address the community's concerns about the presence of outside federal agencies, such as ICE.

ABC15 crews saw more than 200 people gathered as of 7 p.m.

Phoenix police officers have blocked off Central Avenue at this time.