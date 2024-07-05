Homicide investigation underway after woman dies at downtown Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — Police are investigating how a woman died after she was found injured in a downtown Phoenix hotel early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Renaissance Hotel near 1st and Adams streets around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a security guard reportedly located an injured woman in one of the hotel rooms. Fire officials responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Officials have not named the victim.

Homicide investigators are at the scene working to learn more about what happened.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.