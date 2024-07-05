Watch Now
Homicide investigation underway after woman dies at downtown Phoenix hotel

A security guard reportedly found an injured woman in a hotel room Friday morning
There is a large police presence at the Downtown Phoenix Renaissance hotel on Friday morning. ABC15 has reached out for more information.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jul 05, 2024

PHOENIX — Police are investigating how a woman died after she was found injured in a downtown Phoenix hotel early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Renaissance Hotel near 1st and Adams streets around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a security guard reportedly located an injured woman in one of the hotel rooms. Fire officials responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

Officials have not named the victim.

Homicide investigators are at the scene working to learn more about what happened.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

