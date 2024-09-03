Watch Now
Four people stabbed during fight at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix

Three people have been detained
Police are investigating outside of the Burton Barr Central Library early Tuesday morning. The scene appears to be outside of a respite center location.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a stabbing involving multiple victims near Burton Barr Central Library.

The incident occurred after 4 a.m. on Tuesday near Central Avenue and McDowell Road.

Police say about seven adults were involved in a physical fight with knives at Margaret T. Hance Park. One of the victims reportedly flagged down officers in the area.

ABC15 crews saw multiple people being taken away in ambulances from an area near Burton Barr Central Library's heat relief/respite center.

Four victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people have been detained, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

