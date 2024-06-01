Fire crews battling second alarm hazmat fire in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Fire crews are battling a large fire in downtown Phoenix Saturday morning.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the building near Central Avenue and Washington Street around 6:30 a.m.

An ABC15 crew on scene says the building on fire appears to be a chemical company.

Fire officials were told by the building's owner that the factory has not been in operation for two years, and that there are no chemicals on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this point.

Fire crews are in a big water operation and in a defensive strategy as they try to put out the blaze.

It's not clear yet what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.